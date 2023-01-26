• Youth Program

The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meetup for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.