The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meetup for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Performance talk
Master flautist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq will give a performative talk called, “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marathon Public Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. Seating is limited for this free event. For information, contact the library at 305-743-5156.
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
Wesley House’s annual fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. Erin McKenna and Steve Miller will be MCs for the event, which will feature dinner, dancing and a silent auction. The theme is “Bridgerton” Cupids. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/ValentinesGala/
• Craft show
The 2023 Key West Craft Show will be held on Whitehead Street on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Storytime
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader at 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 30, in the Palm Garden at the Library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/mader. Come to the Fleming Street gate to join the standby line without a guaranteed seat.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to benefit Montessori Charter School.