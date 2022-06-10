• Book fair
The Key West Library is holding a Luau Book Fair for kids at noon on Saturday, June 11, with free books, games and crafts. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Birthday party
Southernmost VFW 100 3911 will be the site of a 100-birthday party for Chief Morgan C. Zucker, engineman/first class/hardhat diver from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. While stationed aboard the USS Nevada, Zucker survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Meet the Candidates
Hometown! will host a “Meet the Candidates” session from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the last day interested parties can qualify to run for office. The event will take place at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road and will be live-streamed at Hometown! — YouTube. Download Hometown’s 2022 Election Guide is available at http://www.hometownkeywest.com.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (Question, Persuade, Refer) for free, in person. Taught will be the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 16, June 22 and June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 305-665-2540 or email Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578.
The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.