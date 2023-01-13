The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 6-by-8 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s Bicentennial. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.
• Book signing
Author Joy Castro will be offering a book reading and signing copies of her new novel, “One Brilliant Flame” at the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The novel is set in Key West in 1886 when the booming cigar industry made it the most prosperous city in Florida, blends elements of rebellion, revolution, liberty and secrets. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Library Speaker Series
Coffee, Cookies & Conversation, the Marathon Library’s Speaker Series, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, with veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader. Mader will talk about the benefits pets bring to our daily lives. The talk is free and open to all and will take place at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. The Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http:// www.keyslibraries.org to see upcoming speakers. For information, stop by the library or call 305-743-5156.
• Tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers help with the library’s resources, downloading the library’s apps to smartphone or tablet. Sign up for a tech tutor and learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks and how to stream movies. Basic computer help is also available. Reserve a spot on Tuesdays or Thursday, for a 45-minute session, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring device, library card and questions. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. A free annual “pop-up” outfitter of supplies for a wide variety of water activities, the open-air event typically features items designed for sailors, boaters, anglers, kayakers and others. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.