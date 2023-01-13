• Connections Project

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 6-by-8 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s Bicentennial. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.