• Veterans Day parade
Key West’s Veterans Day parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on Duval Street from United to Eaton streets. For information, contact Lt. Kristin Kistler at 305-292-8818 or kristin.j.kistler@uscg.mil, or CWO3 Mark King at 305-292-8791 or mark.w.king@uscg.mil.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gear sales/loan start at 10 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, the PJ Edition, to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Children younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.
• Montessori 5K race
Key West’s two Montessori schools will co-host a 5K race and family fun run at Higgs Beach at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The fundraiser event includes a 5K, a 1-mile race and a half-mile kids’ fun run. Pre-registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children, and the proceeds benefit May Sands Montessori School and The Montessori Children’s School. For registration, visit https://www.themeruns.com.
• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.