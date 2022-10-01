• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Fort Street city parking lot. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Hocus Pocus 2” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Oct. 2. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Mallory Square improvement
The City of Key West is seeking input into realizing the full potential of Mallory Square, its iconic public square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development. To join the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.