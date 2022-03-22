• Conch Revival Picnic
Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will present a picnic-style Conch heritage dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org. For information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• OIRF Gala
Old Island Restoration Foundation will host a Key West Bicentennial Gala event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25, to celebrate 200 years of Key West and its rich history. The gala will feature artifact exhibits from museums from Key West and the Keys in addition to guest speakers, music, light fare and libations. For tickets and information, visit https://www.oldesthousekeywest.com/200th-bicentennial-celebratory-gala
• Plogging
Ploggers will meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 25, on Mallory. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3776.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Dog” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Voting seminar
The League of Women Voters of the Lower Keys will host a “Single District Voting vs At-Large Voting” seminar at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Coral City Elks Club, 1107 Whitehead St.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501©(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers. Tickets, which are $30, include a wine and bites reception, and can be purchased online at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.