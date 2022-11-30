The annual Sand Sculpture Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the concert pier at Casa Marina, 1500 Reynolds St. The public is invited to see the sand sculpture tree light up, enjoy live music, holiday cheer, free parking and a presentation of toys to representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Keys.
• AIDS Memorial
The AIDS service will begin with a candlelight march at 5 p.m. from the Key West City Hall, 1300 White St., to the Memorial at the foot of the Edward B. Knight Pier. Marchers will assemble at 4:30 p.m. Following the service, the Friends of the AIDS Memorial will have the Tree of Hope upstairs at La Te Da, 1125 Duval St. Participants can donate $20 to the Friends of the AIDS Memorial and receive either a commemorative coin or a tree ornament. They also get a card to write the name of a loved one lost to AIDS and hang it on the tree.
• Mud-Pi Dinner
The College of the Florida Keys’ student ceramics club, Mud-Pi, will host its annual dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CFK’s Ceramics Studio, 5901 College Road. Attendees of the fund-raiser will select their own student-crafted ceramic bowl to eat from and take home as a souvenir. Admission is $50 at the door. For information, email John.Bradford@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3132.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Discussed will be efforts being made to conserve and propagate Keys endangered plant species. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward in the garden.
• POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after-party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/
• Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation, pet owners will get a digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend. Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary. For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
• Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of a coral restoration facility from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tours, information and demonstrations of the restoration operation will be offered. A ticketed evening will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. For tickets and information, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com.