• Earth Day raffle
The Key West Wildlife Center, Inc. is holding a raffle fundraiser featuring photographs donated by Bill Klipp, Mark Hedden and Alan Maltz. Tickets available at http://www. keywestwildlifecenter.org or at the center, 1801 White St., through noon on Thursday, April 22. Tickets are $10 each or $20 for three. Drawing will be held live on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 22. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. The easy paddle along the mangrove shoreline will allow for a view of the full moon rise over No Name Key. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.
• School applications
May Sands Montessori School is now accepting applications for the 2022 admissions lottery. The school serves students in grades VPK-8. Applicants must be Monroe County residents. The application period is open until Friday, April 23. Application packets and instructions can be found online at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com or at 1400 United St. #110. For information, call 305-293-1400 extension 53418.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 27. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.