American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic Lighthouse. The experience permits exclusive access to the Lighthouse, Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds for groups up to eight for 90 minutes. Each experience includes wine and treats. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset
• Plogging the Keys
Volunteers are sought for a litter pickup event from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 808 Duval St. Meet and get parking pass, vest, gloves, bucket and picker. The Key West Business Guild and Womenfest 2022 will host an after event cold water celebration.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Mentors, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers attend a pre-event safety meeting, get Ambassador swag and are invited to join the Fantasy Fest team for its annual post-parade social mixer. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Fight dragons
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-743-5156.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.