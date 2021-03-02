• Grants available
The Anne McKee Artists Fund has announced that grant monies will be available for specific creative project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance and literary Monroe County artists. Applications and detailed information about the available grants are available at http://www.MckeeFund.org. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members through Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.
• Sculpture unveiling
Mote and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a Zoom unveiling of a new art sculpture at the site of Mote’s coral laboratory in Summerland Key at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81322814769?pwd=cDVnWGp5NUdCT0lxckJHenJvWmp2dz09 and use passcode 575848.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Art exhibit
Key West Art & Historical Society is exhibiting “Sand in His Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 9. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• CFK student information
The College of the Florida Keys will host a virtual information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Register at http://www.edu/futurestudentevent. For information or to schedule a personal information session, email Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.