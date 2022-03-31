• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Blessing of the Animals
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center will be holding a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Peace Garden at 1011 Virginia St. Well-behaved, crated or leashed animal companions may be presented for a blessing and treats. Names and/or pictures may also be presented or emailed to church@unityofthekeys.org to be included in this morning of honoring a connection with all of life.
• Organ donation presentation
Monroe County Library Systems and Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA), are celebrating National Donate Life Month with an educational presentation that raises awareness for organ donation and transplantation at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at 700 Fleming St. National Donate Life Month celebrates lives saved through organ donation and the legacies of donor heroes.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour at sunset each Friday and Saturday; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Library speaker
The Key West Wildlife Center’s Animal Care Director, Peggy Coontz, will give a presentation about the facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Egg Roll
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will host an Easter Egg Roll from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 on lawn of the Little White House, 111 Front St. Kids will also enjoy arts and crafts activities, refreshments, a hunt for children younger than 4 and the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Brooke Atwell at 305-294-9911 or email Brooke.Atwell@historictours.com.