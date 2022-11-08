• Commissioning events

The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the U.S. Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.