The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the U.S. Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Café con Libros
Neil Hansen, author of “Flight: An Air America Pilot’s story of Adventure, Descent and Redemption,” will speak at the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, as part of the library’s Cafe con Libros program.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander U.S. Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com
• Historic preservation sail
Florida Keys historian and author Brad Bertelli will lead a historically informative two-hour seafaring excursion at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. Passengers will enjoy beverages and light breakfast fare while Bertelli shares the back-story and personal insights on the topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” For reservations and information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Bridge run
Runners and walkers can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades in the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The course for the timed 5k run/walk will start at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. For event information and registration, visit http://www.keylargobridgerun.com.
• Outdoor movies
The Key West Library is partnering with the Tropic Cinema to host a free outdoor movie series from November to May on select Saturdays. “The Karate Kid” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The screen will be on the 400 block of Eaton Street between Duval and Whitehead, in front of the Tropic Cinema. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs. All movies will all be family-friendly blockbusters from the 1970s to ‘90s. For information, call 305-292-3595.