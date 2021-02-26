• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Outdoor movie
The Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will present a screening of the new movie “Blithe Spirit” at Fort East Martello at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The fort is located at 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• On the Air Series
The Waterfront Playhouse will present “It Happened One Night” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 as the next offering in its On The Air Series at http://www.us1radio.com/old-fashioned-radio-drama/ To make a donation, visit http://www.waterfrontplayhouse.org.
• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” available until Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2
• Library speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library will present Tom Corcoran via webinar at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Corcoran is the author of Key West-based mysteries and numerous books of non-fiction. The lectures are free and registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Sculpture unveiling
Mote and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host a Zoom unveiling of a new art sculpture at the site of Mote’s coral laboratory in Summerland Key at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81322814769?pwd=cDVnWGp5NUdCT0lxckJHenJvWmp2dz09 and use passcode 575848.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Veterans vaccines
Monroe County veterans 65 years and older seeking to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule directly with his or her care team. To schedule an appointment, call Key West VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-293-4863; Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic, 305-451-0164; and Miami VA Hospital, 305-575-7000. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va.