• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at the corner of Southard and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Nutrition class
The Rural Health Network, 3722 N. Roosevelt Blvd., will offer a free in-person or virtual nutrition class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. To register, email ebaker@rhnmc.org, text “Sign Me Up” to 786-649-8448 or call 305-517-6613, ext. 321.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective, CoffeeMill Dance Studio’s student dance company, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Tennessee Williams Theater, 5901 College Road. Limited seating with mask and social distancing protocols will be offered. For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com. For information visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present author Rita Troxel in conversation with sculptor John Martini via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15. The lectures are free and registration is required to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Guests are welcome. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com, call 904-403-0866 or visit http://www.keywestwritersguild.com.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.