• Island Farm camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Pride Street Fair
Vendor space is available for the 2021 Key West Pride Street Fair, which will be held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. For registration and information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride, or call Sean at 305-731-3385.
• Camp Bravo
The Keys Community School of the Arts’ summer theater program will offer two programs for campers; Young Stars for incoming 3rd to 7th graders and Emerging Stars for incoming 7th to 12th graders from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 25. National and local guest artists and directors will be on staff to work with the campers to enhance the theatrical learning experience by integrating audition format, dance fundamentals, extended acting and vocal training for real world application while staging a production of “The Wiz.” For information, visit https://www.keyscommunityschoolofthearts.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, June 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 25. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Coral Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.