• Veterans Day parade
Key West’s Veterans Day parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on Duval Street from United to Eaton streets. For information, contact CMC Henry Audett, 305-293-5538, email henry.j.audett.mil@mail.mil or SSF Marty Rice, 305-293-5751, email marty.m.rice.mil@mail.mil.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held this week only at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Little Hamaca Park, Government Road. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Community feeding
The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., will host a Pre-Thanksgiving Community Feeding from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For information, call The Rev. R. McEntyre at 803-524-4689.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Children younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gear sales/loan start at 10 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Montessori 5K race
Key West’s two Montessori schools will co-host a 5K race and family fun run at Higgs Beach at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The fundraiser event includes a 5K, a 1-mile race and a half-mile kids’ fun run. Pre-registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children and the proceeds benefit May Sands Montessori School and The Montessori Children’s School. For registration, visit https://www.themeruns.com/.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.