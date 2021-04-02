• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Items up for bid include art, jewelry and sports equipment, and adventure and travel packages. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, April 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Easter parade, brunch
The Conch Republic will celebrate Easter Sunday with its annual Easter Parade and Brunch starting at noon on Sunday, April 4. The public is invited to wear Easter bonnets and Easter finest to stroll down Duval Street. The parade begins in front of the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St., and finishes at Le Te Da with a special Easter brunch. Call LaTeDa at 305-296-6706 for reservations.
• Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18. Students are encouraged to submit poems by May 4 by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for local theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Guests are welcome. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com, call 904-403-0866, or visit http://www.keywestwritersguild.com.
• Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.