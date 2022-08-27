• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and FL ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cell phone and mail services, food stamp assistance, SSI/SSI disability application assistance, Medicaid/Medicare health care assistance, job assistance, housing and shelter, educational assistance, rental assistance, clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers over 16 years old. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic Lighthouse. The experience permits exclusive access to the Lighthouse, Keeper’s Quarters and grounds for groups up to 8 for 90 minutes. Each experience includes wine and treats. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility, and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.