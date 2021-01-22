• Last Stand meeting
Last Stand will hold its annual meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The program features Rachel Silverstein, Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper, speaking on protecting nearshore water quality by keeping excess nutrients out of Keys’ waters. Visit http://www.keyslaststand.org for the Zoom link.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas 305-304-1043.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Art exhibit
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. For information call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey which will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the City’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture by writer and naturalist Susan Cerulean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The event will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.