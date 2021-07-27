• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. The online application is available at http://www.www.keysarts.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Author Talk
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present author Richard Horan at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, discussing his non-fiction work “Harvest: An Adventure Into the Heart of America’s Family Farms.” The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. It is not necessary to report to law enforcement to be eligible for services. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Museum exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Under Construction: Glass Plate Negatives of A.V. Rabenau,” a display of vintage photographs at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit features black and white prints from the original glass plate negatives taken by A.V. Rabenau, an itinerant photographer.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.