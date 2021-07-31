• Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The event is free and open to children of all ages. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Aug. 7, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are no dues for membership; it is self-supporting through voluntary contributions. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Nonprofit board training
Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will offer a boot camp for nonprofit leaders at Leadership Success Academy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 19-20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. For registration, visit http://www.cffk.org/lsa or call 305-292-1502.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.