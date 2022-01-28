• Crooks Second Line
The Crooks Annual Second Line tradition New Orleans’ send off will march up Duval Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, to honor those on the island loved and lost. The free event benefits the Bahama Village Music Program. All are invited in festive attire at noon at the Hog’s Breath, 400 Front St., for music and activities. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. to the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., with performances along the route. For information, email crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or call 305-504-7664.
• Dachshund Parade
Wienerpalooza continues the tradition of the Dachshund Parade at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is hosted by the Sunset Social Drinking Club and benefits Luci’s Fund, helping local animals in need. A group photo shoot will be followed by a parade to 135 Duval St. for an after party.
• Cocktail Competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) benefit, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, has been postponed due to weather until a later date at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com.
• Music awards
The inaugural Iggy Key West Music Awards will be held at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The fundraising concert will support the Sister Season Fund. For information on nominating, voting, donating or sponsoring, visit http://www.keywestmusicawards.com.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Sam Sifton, New York Times assistant managing editor and the founding editor of New York Times Cooking, in conversation with author Ellen T. White at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at http:// www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Marine scholarship
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a Marine Science Educational Advancement Scholarship for Monroe County residents pursuing marine science related studies. The application period ends Tuesday, Feb. 15, For eligibility requirements and information about the scholarship and a link to the application can be found at https://www.KeysUnitedWay.org/MSEAS.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.