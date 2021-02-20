• Garden speaker
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a presentation by Iven Tores on “My Experience Coming to the Keys in a Chug” at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. The event is part of the Gardenfest Key West: the Green Market Place celebration, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Congressman talk
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host Congressman Carlos Gimenez via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. For information, contact Anne Barnett at 305-385-1910 or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a Show and Shine from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Sugarloaf Lodge, 170001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Wildlife fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” silent auction fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, during the Artisan Market at the Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Auction items include original works of art, sailing and watersport excursions, sunset packages, gift certificates and a private sailboat charter.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief is seeking groups to volunteer for a storm drain stenciling event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 26, on Duval Street. Interested groups should register by Tuesday, Feb. 23, at reefrelief@gmail.com.
• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. Cards are $100 and effective until Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Library speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library will present Tom Corcoran via webinar at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Corcoran is the author of Key West-based mysteries and numerous books of non-fiction. The lectures are free; registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.