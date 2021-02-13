• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales”, as an online streaming event through Sunday, Feb. 14, with 24/7 access. The show features six Key West actors grouped into nine different pairs, each pair delivering a single monologue, but in two different ways. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org. The show can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc or call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos. The play is a series of four interconnected but distinct monologues featuring an ensemble of Broadway and television actors: Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman. The play will be available from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.