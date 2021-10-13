• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of Truman Avn. and Fort St. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• 5k walk
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 will sponsor a 5k Walk for Cancer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5610 College Road to benefit the Cancer Foundation of the Keys. The event will also feature silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Registration is $10. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.
• Pets and people vaccinations
The Florida Keys SPCA will host a Pets & People Vaccination Community Wellness Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Offered will be discounted wellness exams and vaccinations with suggested contributions of $35 for dogs and $25 for cats. The Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for people. SOS will be on site to provide food and outreach resources. For information, call Amina at 305-294-4857 or email Amina@fkspca.org.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show & Shine Show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Free Sailing Classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. No experience is required and beginners are welcome. Community Sailing’s safety practices may limit class size and masking will be encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.