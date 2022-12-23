Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
• Online purchase safely
For those making on-line purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
• Home tours
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host home tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers help with the library’s resources, downloading the library’s apps to smartphone or tablet. Sign up for a tech tutor and learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks and how to stream movies. Basic computer help is also available. Reserve a spot on Tuesdays or Thursday, for a 45-minute session, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring device, library card and questions. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Writers, poets scholarships
The Key West Literary Seminar has announced a limited number of full scholarships for local Monroe County poets and writers in its Writers’ Workshop Program to be held from Jan. 10-14. Full course descriptions and complete details on how to apply for any workshop can be found at http://www.kwls.org/writers_workshops. For information about the local scholarships, contact kschumann@kwls.org.