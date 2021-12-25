• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Truman Waterfront Park. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Mentors sought
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Lunch volunteers wanted
The Inez Martin Child Development Center needs to help to plate the daily hot lunches, prepare the cereal bowls for the following day’s breakfast and clean up afterward. Each shift is approximately 90 minutes. Email Christine.Patterson@WesleyHouse.org for information and to schedule a shift.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts ages 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.