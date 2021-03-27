• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Soap making fundraiser
May Sands Montessori School will host “Soap & Sip: Soap making with Mariam Tvaliashvil” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Key West Soaps at the Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St., Suite 215. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will feature writer Patricia Engel in conversation with author Mark Powell via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. Register to receive the presentation link. at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets area theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
