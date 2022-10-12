• Donations sought

The Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (MCCOAD) is looking for donations to help Monroe County residents. Approximately 220 families and 70 live-aboards were flooded and/or damaged by fire due to Hurricane Ian. For cash donations, visit http://www.uwcollierkeys.org/give. Designate your donation to Monroe County Hurricane Ian Relief. For information regarding the MCCOAD, contact emily@sosfoundation.org or loretta.geotis@uss.salvationarmy.org.