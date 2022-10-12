The Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (MCCOAD) is looking for donations to help Monroe County residents. Approximately 220 families and 70 live-aboards were flooded and/or damaged by fire due to Hurricane Ian. For cash donations, visit http://www.uwcollierkeys.org/give. Designate your donation to Monroe County Hurricane Ian Relief. For information regarding the MCCOAD, contact emily@sosfoundation.org or loretta.geotis@uss.salvationarmy.org.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Musicians sought
The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra are looking for singers and instrumentalists for the upcoming Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals start on Sunday, Oct. 23. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. For information, email keyschamberorchestra@gmail.com or gigigrider@yahoo.com.
• Halloween party
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Hocus Pocus Halloween party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5610 College Road. The cost is $30. There will be costume contests, raffles and 50/50 drawings. Proceeds benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Heroes & Villains 5K Run/Walk
A 5K run/walk with dressed up heroes and villains will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, starting at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St. For registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ and search for “Heroes and Villains.”
• Parade dinner
The Key West Woman’s Club will host a catered dinner on the Fantasy Fest Parade route on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a “Betty Boop” theme. For tickets and information, contact Diane Eliopoulos at 305-294-2039 or diane@neyraconstruction.com. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, is located at 319 Duval St.
• Peanut butter challenge
UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County will be participating in a statewide Peanut Butter Challenge through Monday, Oct. 31. Extension Services will be collecting unopened jars of peanut butter at three Monroe County facilities: Gato Building, Suite 2-260, 1100 Simonton St., Marathon Government Center, Suite 400, 2798 Overseas Highway, or Murray Nelson Government Center Suite 244, 102050 Overseas Highway. All peanut butter donations will be distributed to local food pantries. In addition, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation will match community donations.