• History Happy Hour

The Key West Art & Historical Society’s curator and historian, Cori Convertito, will hold her “Happy Hour with the Historian” program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St. Participants can enjoy a complimentary draft beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink while Convertito presents the evening’s topic, “Key West during the Civil War” which will explore the island’s historical significance and contributions during the conflict. To reserve a spot, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.