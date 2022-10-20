The Key West Art & Historical Society’s curator and historian, Cori Convertito, will hold her “Happy Hour with the Historian” program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St. Participants can enjoy a complimentary draft beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink while Convertito presents the evening’s topic, “Key West during the Civil War” which will explore the island’s historical significance and contributions during the conflict. To reserve a spot, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• ABC Kick Off Party
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness for Breast Cancer) Kick Off Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kirby’s Closet, 218 Whitehead St. The main event, the annual ABC 5K Walk/Run and 10K, will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at Higgs Beach. All proceeds go towards health screenings, including mammograms, for uninsured/underinsured Lower Keys women. For information about this event and the 5K/10K, visit http://www. fb.com/zontakw.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Hocus Pocus Halloween party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $30. There will be costume contests, raffles and 50/50 drawings. Proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Family Quilt Day
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a Family Quilt Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. Anyone with memories of, or dreams for Bahama Village is invited to add to the ever-growing Goombay Quilt, a colorful, collaborative quilt that captures the neighborhood’s spirit and history. Participants can write the name of an ancestor, draw a picture or put anything on a square of fabric. For information, contact Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or kawanaj94@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Musicians sought
The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra are looking for singers and instrumentalists for the upcoming Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals start on Sunday, Oct. 23. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. For information, email keyschamberorchestra@gmail.com or gigigrider@yahoo.com.