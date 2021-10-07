• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those ages 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lower Keys: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Perry Hotel at 7001 Shrimp Road. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be also available at that location. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Truman Annex Quay. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• BBQ fundraiser
An All-American BBQ Cook Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Key Plaza Shopping Center, North Roosevelt Blvd. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 3911 and Navy League Key West to help Keys veterans. A $25 donation includes BBQ tasting tickets, beer/water/Pepsi and a BBQ Hero Voting Chip.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.