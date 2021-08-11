• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will reopen the Marathon satellite office on the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The first one is Wednesday, Aug. 11. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug.12. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, Edward B. Knight Pier, White Street. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. The Wildlife Society is a volunteer run non-profit organization and is the Friends group for the Florida Keys Wildlife Refuges. For information about the Society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Sister Season
The Sister Season Fund will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Bottle Cap Lounge, 1128 Simonton St. The event will feature silent auctions, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.
• Museum open
The Tennessee Williams Museum’s operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.