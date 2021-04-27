• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 27. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the corner of Simonton and Catherine streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Open house
The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key, will host an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. The event will give guests an opportunity to meet the chamber’s board and members.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 29. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, May 1, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Grant Writing Workshop
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is hosting a free online Grant Writing Success Workshop for all Keys nonprofits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Participants will learn about CFFK’s online grant application and get tips for writing successful applications. For information and Zoom workshop link visit http://www.cffk.org.
• Taste of Key West
Foodies can sample subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a dining card featuring one-time options by participating restaurants which will benefit this year’s SMART Ride. The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable April 18, 2022 and can now be purchased at http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021, at the offices of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.