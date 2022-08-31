• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Library hours change
Starting in September the Key West library’s hours will change. The late-night days will be Wednesdays, when the facility, 700 Fleming St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Sept. 4. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Nonprofit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street. The Craft Show will be held Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held on Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the Craft Show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and deadline for the Art Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.