• Volunteer information meeting
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency that advocates for the best interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. A virtual information session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Meeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874144485 To dial in using a phone, call 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 874-144-485. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Women’s Equality Day
The Key West NOW chapter will host a screening of “Middle of Nowhere” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The event will mark the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Tickets are available at http://www.tropiccinema.com. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Donald Street and 17th Terrace. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Casting call
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host a re-imagined production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and will hold an open call for actors from 5:30 to 7:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show will be cast without gender, age or ethnic boundaries. Actors should bring a short comic monologue, contemporary or classic, one great joke, and a love of Shakespeare. Competitive compensation will be offered for workshops, rehearsals and performances. For audition and rehearsal information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 featuring specialty beers. Also planned at beer dinners and brunches and pool parties in a variety of venues. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.