• Tropic Cinema hits ‘pause’
In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in Monroe County, and to help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants in the community and to protect staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will be closed until Friday, Sept. 2. Patrons with tickets for a film who have not yet been contacted can email info@tropiccinema.com for a full refund or rain check. Check http://www.tropiccinema.com, Facebook and Instagram to confirm re-opening date.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Casting call
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host a re-imagined production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and will hold an open call for actors from 5:30 to 7:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show will be cast without gender, age or ethnic boundaries. Actors should bring a short comic monologue, contemporary or classic, one great joke and a love of Shakespeare. Competitive compensation will be offered for workshops, rehearsals and performances. For audition and rehearsal information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring specialty beers. Also planned at beer dinners and brunches and pool parties in a variety of venues. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.
• Special Olympic yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.