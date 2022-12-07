Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Tools will be supplied.
• Jubilee celebration
To mark their golden jubilee, the Friends of the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., are hosting a bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The “Key West Library 2.0, Past, Present and Future,” will include backstage tours of the cutting-edge technology, the renowned Florida History Room, and the refurbished Palm Garden, along with a peek into the library’s intriguing history. The community are welcome to join the party, eat celebratory cake, and throw back refreshments.
• Wildlife lecture
Photographer, writer and semi-professional birdwatcher Mark Heddon will be the speaker at the Florida Keys Wildlife Society meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Refuge Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. The event is free and open to the public.
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings will show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St.
• Santa pics
Santa will be at the American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 for pet or kids pictures from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy is requested. Brownies, cookies and other treats will be available. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Christmas at the Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will host a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Children can meet Santa and receive a gift. There will be a craft table, local musicians and visits with the animals. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.