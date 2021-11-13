• Community feeding
The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., will host a Pre-Thanksgiving Community Feeding from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For information, call The Rev. R. McEntyre at 803-524-4689.
• Aviation Day
Visitors of all ages can get inspired to spread their wings during Marathon Aviation Day, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Florida Keys Marathon Airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, bayside. Presented by the Middle Keys Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the airy affair is family-friendly and open free to the public. Kids from 7 to 17 will be offered free plane ride. Rare, commercial and military aircraft will also be on display.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion is resuming M3M (Movies on the 3rd Monday). All films are offered without charge to the public at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.; the movies start at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required. M3M attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film, or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. “Three Identical Strangers” will be screened on Monday, Nov. 15. For information, call Mark Funt at 203-536-1676 or visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Kids younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gear sales/loan start at 10 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 10 and younger from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to benefit the Coffeemill Dance Studio.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.