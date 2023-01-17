The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Historic lecture sail
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a lecture on “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews aboard the sailing vessel Argo Narvis from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
• Study abroad scholarships
The Experiment in International Living invites Monroe County high school students to apply for a 50%-off scholarship to study abroad this summer on one of the EIL’s programs around the globe. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 20. For information about scholarships, call 802-258-3412 or email heather.beard@experiment.org. For information about the Experiment in International Living, visit http://www.experiment.org.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Call to artists
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., is accepting artists’ applications through Monday, Jan. 23. For applications and information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.
Flautist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq will give a performative talk called, “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marathon Public Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. Seating is limited for this free event. For information, contact the library at 305-743-5156.