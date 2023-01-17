• Leadership program

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.