• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction from Friday, April 9, to Monday, April 19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com, 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Papio workshop
In celebration of rebel folk artist Stanley Papio, the Key West Art & Historical Society will host an in-person student workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Students 6 to 12 will tour the Stanley Papio Gallery for a look at sculptures created from found metal objects and then work together to create a sculpture from recycled materials. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/stanley-papio-student-workshop.
• Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. The work must be able to be placed outside. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at 305-296-1501, or email mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
• Fundraising event
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys will hold a Photo Safari and Trivia Trek fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. Entry is $25 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. Teams will travel throughout Old Town searching for clues and answering trivia questions to gather points. To register, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 1.
• Mars Rover presentation
NASA Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in a virtual presentation for the Monroe County Public Library system. The event is free and open to the public. Registration for the event can be done at http://www.keyslibraries.org or by calling your local branch. The direct link for registration is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iKfbAvHRRSvnWn Qr2Gp3w.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Custom House, 281 Front St., wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 15. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.