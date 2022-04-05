• Military Muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. Food, music, 50/50 raffles and a cash bar will be available. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform. Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Ukraine fundraiser
Vinos on Duval will host a wine and cheese-tasting fundraiser from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, which feeds Ukrainian refugees. The suggested donation is $15. Vinos is located at 810 Duval St.
• Library speaker
The Key West Wildlife Center’s Animal Care Director, Peggy Coontz, will give a presentation about the facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Oasis, 1019 White St., a few steps from the Harvey Government Center, which will be the site of the ACLU meeting “Reproductive Rights in Crisis” at 7 p.m. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Call for Artists
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden is looking for artwork for an Art in the Garden exhibit which will showcase art that conveys a sense of nature using natural, recycled, and/or repurposed materials. Applications are due by Sunday, April 10, and are available from Jackie Sanchez, 305-393-3430; Susann D’Antonio 305-304-6005; at the garden, 5210 College Road; or by email at mmcrae@keywest.garden.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building 1001 James St. and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis for all KEYS customers, who will have their choice of two free native shade trees while supplies last. A complete listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.