• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Saturday, March 19. The focus of the tour is exploring Key West’s past and celebrating its bicentennial by revisiting some key public buildings that contributed to the city’s history. Tickets purchased in advance at http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com are $55 and $60 at the door.
• Sales benefit
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC, contact Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West City Cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Botanical Garden Society will host Mark Hedden, writer, photographer and semi-professional bird watcher at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, speaking on birds in the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Pine fundraiser
Blue Heaven will host a Save Our Pines live-music fundraiser at Andy’s Cabana at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, to benefit Save Our Pines, a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the Australian pine canopy at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. Andy’s Cabana is located at 308 Petronia St, To donate, visit http:// www.saveourpines.com
• Little White House concert
“The Libby York Trio and the Great American Songbook,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. In the event of rain, the event will take place Tuesday, March 22. For tickets and information, visit http://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.org/foundation/events/
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Conch Revival Picnic
Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will present a picnic-style, Conch heritage dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org. For information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106.