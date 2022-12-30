The Key West Library offers multiplayer board game playing after school on Thursdays and Fridays, encouraging teamwork and social skills while offering children a way to meet new people and make friends. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
• Donations sought
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. (KWHC) seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless stay clean and dry; also needed are single sheet sets. Call or text 305-304-0578 for pickups countywide. Dropoffs welcome Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic, inside the Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. Check the Library Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestLibrary/.
• Creative lab
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.
• Cemetery Stroll
A Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the historic Key West City Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 am. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.