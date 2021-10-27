• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the intersection of Fort and Amelia streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Halloween regatta
The Key West Community Sailing Center, 705 Palm Ave., will host a Halloween Regatta Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, with orientation and a skippers’ meeting starting at 10 a.m. The event is open to both youth and adult sailors, and non-members can compete in their own boats. Costumes are encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• ABBA listening party
The Key West Business Guild, the Sister Season Fund and 93.7 NRG Radio have teamed up with the Aquaplex Side Bar, 504 Angela St., to present a free listening party to hear the new ABBA album from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. There will be food nibbles and a cash bar.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102 or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Montessori 5K race
Key West’s two Montessori schools will co-host a 5K race and family fun run at Higgs Beach at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The fundraiser event includes a 5K, a 1-mile race and a half-mile kids’ fun run. Pre-registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children and the proceeds benefit May Sands Montessori School and The Montessori Children’s School. For registration, visit https://www.themeruns.com.