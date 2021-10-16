• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Spooky Saturdays
Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season by hosting movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 E. Roosevelt Blvd., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “Hocus Pocus” will be featured on Oct. 16 and “The Witches” on Oct. 23. Movie goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online at http://tropiccinema.com; if purchasing tickets at the door, note that day-of sales are cash only.
• 5k walk
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 12 will sponsor a 5k Walk for Cancer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5610 College Road. The event will also feature silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Registration is $10. For information, call laurie at 305-240-1655.
• Garden club plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its fall season, with two concerts scheduled. Membership is open to fully vaccinated persons age 16 and above. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. For information, call Tim Peterson, 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show & Shine Show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup 5 to 7 p.m. is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes a week during the school year to make a difference in the life of a student. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.