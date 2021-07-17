• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Hemingway event
The Key West Library will host “Pappa’s Poems” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, as part of Hemingway Days – Voices, Places & Inspiration. The festival’s literary events include the announcement and reading of the winning entry in the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition. No reservations are necessary. For information, call 305-292-3595 or visit http://www.keyslibraries.org. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Museum Day
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer free admission to the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., on Tuesday, July 20, by mentioning the word “Hemingway.”
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at Mellow Ventures, 1605 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. An online Zoom application workshop will be offered at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19. RSVP to director@keysarts.com. The online application and workshop information are available at http://www.www.keysarts.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Aug. 7, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The event is free and open to children of all ages. For information, call 305-292-3595.