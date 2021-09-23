• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the intersection of Eaton and Whitehead streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Vaccine event
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are teaming up to host a Covid-19 vaccination event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Douglass Gym. 111 Olivia St.
• Jersey Slim fundraiser
Virgilio’s, 524 Duval St., will host an “Event to Benefit Jersey Slim,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Larry Baeder is organizing a group of local musicians who have played with the legendary performer. Doors open at 7 p.m. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1219062005236563? ref=newsfeed.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork, which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http://www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries 18 inches wide, deep and tall will travel down a replica of Duval Street. For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com, contact Becki at MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event with Suzana Toriskovic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. the registration fee of $40 includes art supplies and discounted bar and menu items. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.