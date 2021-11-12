• Music & Arts Festival
A COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The all-day, family friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the event. For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com.
• Aviation Day
Visitors of all ages can get inspired to spread their wings during Marathon Aviation Day, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Florida Keys Marathon Airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, bayside. Presented by the Middle Keys Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the airy affair is family-friendly and free to the public. Kids from 7 to 17 will be offered free plane ride. Rare, commercial and military aircraft will also be on display.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion is resuming M3M (Movies on the 3rd Monday). All films are offered without charge to the public at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.; the movies start at 7:30p.m. Masks are required. M3M attendees need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the film, or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. “Three Identical Strangers” will be screened on Monday, Nov. 15. For information, call Mark Funt at 203-536-1676 or visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec.15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run–the PJ Edition–to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.