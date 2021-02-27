• Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, in the Truman Waterfront Park. The juried outdoor fine art festival will feature more than 100 artists.
• Outdoor movie
The Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will present a screening of the new movie “Blithe Spirit” at Fort East Martello at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Attendees may bring chairs, blankets and coolers. The fort is located at 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• On the Air Series
The Waterfront Playhouse will present “It Happened One Night” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, as the next offering in its On The Air Series at http://www.us1radio.com/old-fashioned-radio-drama/ To make a donation, visit http://www.waterfrontplayhouse.org.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. March 5. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, March 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.