The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 1215.
• Internet speed tests
As part of Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Monroe County encourages residents and businesses to complete the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Internet Speed Test by the end of October. The anonymous, one-minute speed test may be completed on any device from any location to help identify opportunities for expanding broadband services in Florida. To complete the Speed Test, visit https://www.floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 5-6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.
• Community Day
The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. For information, call 305-296-9081.